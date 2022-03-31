NLHS senior named as National Merit Finalist

A local student has been selected as a finalist for the National Merit Scholarship Program.
Jack McArdle, a senior at North Laurel High School, is one of few selected for this prestigious award.
More than 1.5 million high school juniors apply for the scholarship program by taking the PSAT in 2020. McArdle was named as a semi-finalist in fall 2021. Those qualifying have strict requirements which include an outstanding academic record, be endorsed and recommended by their high school principal and earn SAT scores that confirm the student's performance on the qualifying test. Merit Scholars are chosen based on their skills, accomplishments and potential for success in rigorous college studies.
The winners of the National Merit Scholarship will be announced in late spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.