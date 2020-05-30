NLHS Scholarship Recognition

Carly Dotson - London Women's Care Scholarship

Madison Broyles - Camelia Jackson's Overcomer Scholarship

Peyton Swanner - Joyce Parker Scholarship for Public Service

Jeremy Smith - Jamie Gilliam Impact Scholarship

Isabel Gray - Pepsi-Cola H.B. Tuggle Scholarship

Madison Thompson - London Rotary C.T. Massey Scholarship

Rebecca Mays - Laurel County Farm Bureau Scholarship

Noah Black - Scott Rose 110% Scholarship

Dakotah McGuire - Scott Rose Foundation Physically Challenged Scholarship

Waiting to be announced - Jamie Gilliam Smile Scholarship

M'Kenna Henson - D.A.R.E.

Katie Ann Brown, James Sutton Storm and Jeremy Hayden Smith - Laurel County Association of Swiss Descendants Scholarship

Jane Hall - 13th Region Directors of Pupil Personnel Scholarship

Isabel Gray - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Civil Engineering Scholarship

Jessica Overbay, Rebecca Mays, Darion Ball, Hannah Brock, James Storm, M'Kenna Henson, MadisonThompson - Charles G. Pearl Scholarship

M'Kenna Henson - London Women's Club Scholarship

Madison Broyles - Saint Joseph London Hospital Scholarship

Waiting to be announced Chamber of Commerce Scholarship

Caitlyn Johnson - Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1050 Scholarship

Emma Thompson - Jeff Caudill Optimist Club Scholarship

Jessica Overbay - Jackson Energy Scholarship

Isabel Gray - Laurel County Farm Bureau Scholarship

waiting to be announced - London/Laurel Kiwanis Club Good Citizenship

Lauren Marcum - Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizenship Award

Morgan "Laney" Moore - Cumberland Valley National Bank

M'Kenna Henson - Community Bank Spirit Scholarship

Jessica Overbay - Laurel Lions Club "We Serve" Scholarship

Isabel Gray - John Hooker and Scarlett Parsley Hooker Memorial Scholarship

Waiting to be announced - County Conservation District

Jeana Nantz, Kaitlyn Michelle Lawrence - Spurlock Scholarship

Lauren Green, Kaitlyn Michelle Lawrence - Spurlock Scholarship

Jillian Myers - Sandra Keller Memorial Scholarship

Austin Napier - Chris Harris' Everyday Hero Award

Jane Hall - Lexington Chapter and State Winner National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution's George S & Stella M. Knight Essay Contest

Isabel Gray, Morgan Laney Moore, Emma Thompson - WYMT Mountain Classic Scholarship

Jane Hall - Lt. Governor's Entrepreneurial Challenge 4th Place Winner

Isabel Gray - Ogden College Foundation Scholarship

Cole Creech - United States Marine Corp

Mary Covell

Maria Rodriguez-Nunez - Sullivan University Educator's Day Scholarship

Storm Gambill - Lindsey Wilson College L. R. McDonald Scholarship and Lindsey Wilson College Athletic Scholarship

Serenity Grubb - Lindsey Wilson College A.P. White Scholarship

Jonathan LaPrade - Lindsey Wilson College John B. Horton Scholarship and Lindsey Wilson College Athletic Scholarship

Jeana Nantz - Lindsey Wilson College Cheerleading Scholarship and Lindsey Wilson College L.R. McDonald Presidential Scholarship

Mckinleigh Rudder - Somerset Community College Scholarship

Darion Ball - Morehead State University Governor's Scholar Award

Rachel Feger - Morehead State University Honor's Scholarship

waiting - Lloyd University Scholarship

Holly Crouch - Union College Women's Soccer Scholarship

Haven Houston - Union College Distinction Grant

Gracie Jervis - Union College Women's Basketball Scholarship

Madison Lawson - Union College Distinction Grant

Angela McGregor - Union College Bulldog Scholarship

Lauren Green - Georgetown Heritage Merit Scholarship

Bryson Brock - Campbellsville University Academic Scholarship

Brooklyn Allen, Shelby Bruner and Madison Bryant - University of the Cumberland's Presidential Scholarship

Shelby Bruner - University of the Cumberland's Music Scholarship

Madison Bryant - University of the Cumberland's Music Scholarship

Cameron Burchfield - University of the Cumberland's Presidential Scholarship

Christian Burchfield - University of the Cumberland's Presidential Scholarship

Chassady Felts - University of the Cumberland's Presidential Scholarship

Madison Higgins - University of the Cumberland's Softball Scholarship

Cassidy Johnson - University of the Cumberland's Presidential Scholarship

Joshua Kerns - University of the Cumberland's Commitment Scholarship

Hollie Napier - University of the Cumberland's Presidential Scholarship

Bailee Roberts - University of the Cumberland's Presidential Scholarship

Kristen Patton - University of the Cumberland's Presidential Scholarship

Hannah Radford - University of the Cumberland's Presidential Scholarship

Jeremy Smith - University of the Cumberland's Presidential Scholarship

Madison Thompson - University of the Cumberland's Presidential Scholarship

Angel Wagers - University of the Cumberland's Presidential Scholarship

Hannah Maggard - University of Pikeville Academic Scholarship

Hannah Brock - Eastern Kentucky University Presidential Scholar

Rachel Browning - Eastern Kentucky University Presidential Scholar

Gracie Nolan - Eastern Kentucky University Presidential Scholar

Bryce Caudill - Eastern Kentucky University Presidential Scholar

Peyton Swanner - Eastern Kentucky University Presidential Scholar

Kathryne Smith - Eastern Kentucky University Presidential Scholar and National Alumni Association Scholarship

Nanise Daugherty, Jocelyn Sergent, Jessica Overbay, Morgan Vaughn - Eastern Kentucky University Chairman Scholar

Carley Frost - Eastern Kentucky University Chairman Scholar and Eastern Kentucky University Dean Scholar

Kolton Matney, Macie McClure, Stratton Murray, Haley Muncy, Noah Black, Haley Partin - Eastern Kentucky University Dean Scholar

Noah Black - Eastern Kentucky University Alumni Legacy Scholarship

Macie Sizemore, James Storm, Jeffrey Brown, Collin Jack, Olivia Mitchell, Emma Thompson, - Eastern Kentucky University Provost Scholar

Drake Skelly - Emerson Aspire Scholarship and Emerson Spotlight Scholarship

Alexandra Abbott, Jacob Belt - Lincoln Memorial University Provost Scholarship

Jarrett Belt - Lincoln Memorial University Railsplitter Scholarship

Bryson Brock - Thomas More Academic Award, Thomas More Saints Award and Thomas More Access Grant

Ahmed Khan, Rebecca Mays, Mattalin Mills, Maggie McArdle, Katelyn Fortney, Morgan Moore, Jasey Williams, Winston Griffin, Katie Brown, University of Kentucky Provost Scholarship

Rebecca Mays - University of Kentucky L. Stanley Pigman Scholarship

Katelyn Fortney - University of Kentucky Paul Claiborne Scholarship

Jane Hall, Zachary Broyles, Blaise Frasure - University of Kentucky Presidential Scholarship

Kylie Hess - University of Louisville Trustee Scholarship

Madison Broyles - Western Kentucky University Academic Scholarship and Western Kentucky University Governor's Scholar Scholarship

Isabel Gray - Western Kentucky University Academic Scholarship and Western Kentucky University Governor's Scholar Scholarship

Hannah Holt, Kellsie Hundley, Triston Jones, Eliza Keyton, Regan Kilborne, Theron Loomis, Brooklynne Messer - Western Kentucky University Academic Scholarship

Riya Singh - Western Kentucky University Cornelius A Martin Scholarship

Makinley Vaughn - Western Kentucky University Academic Scholarship

Laurel County Youth Leadership Award - Jane Hall, Rebecca Mays, Mattie Mills, KatieSmith, Peyton Swanner, , Maggie McArdle, , Lilly Messer, Hollie Napier, Katie Fortney, , Morgan Vaughn, , Chassady Felts, , Seth Napier, Katie Brown, Hannah Holt, Darion Ball, Noah Black, Bailey Roberts, Macie Sizemore, Jimmy Storm, Makinley Vaughn

Work Ethic Seal - Darion Ball, Samuel Bennett, Kaylee Bingham, Noah Black, Noah Boggs, Madison Bowling, Hannah Brock, Jeffrey Brown, Katie Brown, Madison Bryant, Jarred Cassidy, Bryce Caudill, Daniel Childress, Matthew Clark, Caitlyne Cornett, , Holly Crouch, Nanise Daugherty, Carly Dotson, Rachel Feger, Blaise Frasure, Carley Frost, Isabel Gray, Lauren Green, Winston Griffin, , Shaedyn Grimes, Colten Hacker, Ashleigh Hale, Jane Hall , M'Kenna Henson, Cade Holcomb, Hannah Holt, Cody Hoskins, Gracie Jervis, Caitlyn Johnson, Kharma Jones, Eliza Keyton, Ahmed Khan, Savannah Lawson, Bradley Long, Theron Loomis, Hannah Maggard, Brittany Marcum, Lauren Marcum, Kolton Matney, Rebecca Mays, Maggie McArdle, Macie McClure, Brooklynne Messer, Lily Messer, Mattalin Mills, Morgan Moore, Stratton Murray, Austin Napier, Seth Napier, Fa'lontay Nelson, Jessica Overbay, Kara Parsons, Bailey Roberts, McKinleigh Rudder, Macie Sizemore, Landon Smallwood, Natasha Smith, Leaha Southard, James Storm, Peyton Swanner, Madison Thompson, Kayla Vandeplas, James Vann, MaKinley Vaughn, Morgan Vaughn, John Votolato, Zachary Walden, Jasey Williams, Josie Woods, Amanda Young

Summa Cum Laude - Darion Ball, Jacob Belt, Samuel Bennett, Hannah Brock, Katie Brown, Madison Broyles, Zachary Broyles, Kinlee Bruner, Kaitlyn Burkhart, Nanise Daugherty, Rachel Feger, Chassady Felts, Katelyn Fortney, Blaise Frasure, Carley Frost, Isabel Gray, Winston Griffin, Jane Hall, Tristan Jones, Eliza Keyton, Ahmed Khan, Rebecca Mays, Brooklynne Messer, Mattalin Mills, Morgan Moore, Jillian Myers, Hollie Napier, Jessica Overbay, Anna Reid, Macie Sizemore, Drake Skelly, Madison Thompson, Emma Thompson, Morgan Vaughn, John Votolato, Josiah Wathen, Jasey Williams

Magna Cum Laude- Alexandra Abbott, Jeffrey Brown, Rachel Browning, Madison Bryant, Madison Cales, Matthew Clark, Ashleigh Hale, Makenna Henson, Hannah Hinkle, Cade Holcomb, Ronald Hollin, Gracie Jervis, Caitlyn Johnson, Maggie McArdle, Macie MaClure, Mark McDaniel, Lily Messer, Olivia Mitchell, Haley Muncy, Jeana Nantz, Victoria Patterson, Benjamin Reyn-Goud, McKinleigh Rudder, Jocelyn Sergent, Jeremy Smith, Triston Spitser, James Storm, Peyton Swanner, Joshua Treibley, Kayla Vandeplas, Makinley Vaughn, Tiffany Wright, Amanda Young

