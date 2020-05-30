NLHS Scholarship Recognition
Carly Dotson - London Women's Care Scholarship
Madison Broyles - Camelia Jackson's Overcomer Scholarship
Peyton Swanner - Joyce Parker Scholarship for Public Service
Jeremy Smith - Jamie Gilliam Impact Scholarship
Isabel Gray - Pepsi-Cola H.B. Tuggle Scholarship
Madison Thompson - London Rotary C.T. Massey Scholarship
Rebecca Mays - Laurel County Farm Bureau Scholarship
Noah Black - Scott Rose 110% Scholarship
Dakotah McGuire - Scott Rose Foundation Physically Challenged Scholarship
Waiting to be announced - Jamie Gilliam Smile Scholarship
M'Kenna Henson - D.A.R.E.
Katie Ann Brown, James Sutton Storm and Jeremy Hayden Smith - Laurel County Association of Swiss Descendants Scholarship
Jane Hall - 13th Region Directors of Pupil Personnel Scholarship
Isabel Gray - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Civil Engineering Scholarship
Jessica Overbay, Rebecca Mays, Darion Ball, Hannah Brock, James Storm, M'Kenna Henson, MadisonThompson - Charles G. Pearl Scholarship
M'Kenna Henson - London Women's Club Scholarship
Madison Broyles - Saint Joseph London Hospital Scholarship
Waiting to be announced Chamber of Commerce Scholarship
Caitlyn Johnson - Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1050 Scholarship
Emma Thompson - Jeff Caudill Optimist Club Scholarship
Jessica Overbay - Jackson Energy Scholarship
Isabel Gray - Laurel County Farm Bureau Scholarship
waiting to be announced - London/Laurel Kiwanis Club Good Citizenship
Lauren Marcum - Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizenship Award
Morgan "Laney" Moore - Cumberland Valley National Bank
M'Kenna Henson - Community Bank Spirit Scholarship
Jessica Overbay - Laurel Lions Club "We Serve" Scholarship
Isabel Gray - John Hooker and Scarlett Parsley Hooker Memorial Scholarship
Waiting to be announced - County Conservation District
Jeana Nantz, Kaitlyn Michelle Lawrence - Spurlock Scholarship
Lauren Green, Kaitlyn Michelle Lawrence - Spurlock Scholarship
Jillian Myers - Sandra Keller Memorial Scholarship
Austin Napier - Chris Harris' Everyday Hero Award
Jane Hall - Lexington Chapter and State Winner National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution's George S & Stella M. Knight Essay Contest
Isabel Gray, Morgan Laney Moore, Emma Thompson - WYMT Mountain Classic Scholarship
Jane Hall - Lt. Governor's Entrepreneurial Challenge 4th Place Winner
Isabel Gray - Ogden College Foundation Scholarship
Cole Creech - United States Marine Corp
Mary Covell
Maria Rodriguez-Nunez - Sullivan University Educator's Day Scholarship
Storm Gambill - Lindsey Wilson College L. R. McDonald Scholarship and Lindsey Wilson College Athletic Scholarship
Serenity Grubb - Lindsey Wilson College A.P. White Scholarship
Jonathan LaPrade - Lindsey Wilson College John B. Horton Scholarship and Lindsey Wilson College Athletic Scholarship
Jeana Nantz - Lindsey Wilson College Cheerleading Scholarship and Lindsey Wilson College L.R. McDonald Presidential Scholarship
Mckinleigh Rudder - Somerset Community College Scholarship
Darion Ball - Morehead State University Governor's Scholar Award
Rachel Feger - Morehead State University Honor's Scholarship
waiting - Lloyd University Scholarship
Holly Crouch - Union College Women's Soccer Scholarship
Haven Houston - Union College Distinction Grant
Gracie Jervis - Union College Women's Basketball Scholarship
Madison Lawson - Union College Distinction Grant
Angela McGregor - Union College Bulldog Scholarship
Lauren Green - Georgetown Heritage Merit Scholarship
Bryson Brock - Campbellsville University Academic Scholarship
Brooklyn Allen, Shelby Bruner and Madison Bryant - University of the Cumberland's Presidential Scholarship
Shelby Bruner - University of the Cumberland's Music Scholarship
Madison Bryant - University of the Cumberland's Music Scholarship
Cameron Burchfield - University of the Cumberland's Presidential Scholarship
Christian Burchfield - University of the Cumberland's Presidential Scholarship
Chassady Felts - University of the Cumberland's Presidential Scholarship
Madison Higgins - University of the Cumberland's Softball Scholarship
Cassidy Johnson - University of the Cumberland's Presidential Scholarship
Joshua Kerns - University of the Cumberland's Commitment Scholarship
Hollie Napier - University of the Cumberland's Presidential Scholarship
Bailee Roberts - University of the Cumberland's Presidential Scholarship
Kristen Patton - University of the Cumberland's Presidential Scholarship
Hannah Radford - University of the Cumberland's Presidential Scholarship
Jeremy Smith - University of the Cumberland's Presidential Scholarship
Madison Thompson - University of the Cumberland's Presidential Scholarship
Angel Wagers - University of the Cumberland's Presidential Scholarship
Hannah Maggard - University of Pikeville Academic Scholarship
Hannah Brock - Eastern Kentucky University Presidential Scholar
Rachel Browning - Eastern Kentucky University Presidential Scholar
Gracie Nolan - Eastern Kentucky University Presidential Scholar
Bryce Caudill - Eastern Kentucky University Presidential Scholar
Peyton Swanner - Eastern Kentucky University Presidential Scholar
Kathryne Smith - Eastern Kentucky University Presidential Scholar and National Alumni Association Scholarship
Nanise Daugherty, Jocelyn Sergent, Jessica Overbay, Morgan Vaughn - Eastern Kentucky University Chairman Scholar
Carley Frost - Eastern Kentucky University Chairman Scholar and Eastern Kentucky University Dean Scholar
Kolton Matney, Macie McClure, Stratton Murray, Haley Muncy, Noah Black, Haley Partin - Eastern Kentucky University Dean Scholar
Noah Black - Eastern Kentucky University Alumni Legacy Scholarship
Macie Sizemore, James Storm, Jeffrey Brown, Collin Jack, Olivia Mitchell, Emma Thompson, - Eastern Kentucky University Provost Scholar
Drake Skelly - Emerson Aspire Scholarship and Emerson Spotlight Scholarship
Alexandra Abbott, Jacob Belt - Lincoln Memorial University Provost Scholarship
Jarrett Belt - Lincoln Memorial University Railsplitter Scholarship
Bryson Brock - Thomas More Academic Award, Thomas More Saints Award and Thomas More Access Grant
Ahmed Khan, Rebecca Mays, Mattalin Mills, Maggie McArdle, Katelyn Fortney, Morgan Moore, Jasey Williams, Winston Griffin, Katie Brown, University of Kentucky Provost Scholarship
Rebecca Mays - University of Kentucky L. Stanley Pigman Scholarship
Katelyn Fortney - University of Kentucky Paul Claiborne Scholarship
Jane Hall, Zachary Broyles, Blaise Frasure - University of Kentucky Presidential Scholarship
Kylie Hess - University of Louisville Trustee Scholarship
Madison Broyles - Western Kentucky University Academic Scholarship and Western Kentucky University Governor's Scholar Scholarship
Isabel Gray - Western Kentucky University Academic Scholarship and Western Kentucky University Governor's Scholar Scholarship
Hannah Holt, Kellsie Hundley, Triston Jones, Eliza Keyton, Regan Kilborne, Theron Loomis, Brooklynne Messer - Western Kentucky University Academic Scholarship
Riya Singh - Western Kentucky University Cornelius A Martin Scholarship
Makinley Vaughn - Western Kentucky University Academic Scholarship
Laurel County Youth Leadership Award - Jane Hall, Rebecca Mays, Mattie Mills, KatieSmith, Peyton Swanner, , Maggie McArdle, , Lilly Messer, Hollie Napier, Katie Fortney, , Morgan Vaughn, , Chassady Felts, , Seth Napier, Katie Brown, Hannah Holt, Darion Ball, Noah Black, Bailey Roberts, Macie Sizemore, Jimmy Storm, Makinley Vaughn
Work Ethic Seal - Darion Ball, Samuel Bennett, Kaylee Bingham, Noah Black, Noah Boggs, Madison Bowling, Hannah Brock, Jeffrey Brown, Katie Brown, Madison Bryant, Jarred Cassidy, Bryce Caudill, Daniel Childress, Matthew Clark, Caitlyne Cornett, , Holly Crouch, Nanise Daugherty, Carly Dotson, Rachel Feger, Blaise Frasure, Carley Frost, Isabel Gray, Lauren Green, Winston Griffin, , Shaedyn Grimes, Colten Hacker, Ashleigh Hale, Jane Hall , M'Kenna Henson, Cade Holcomb, Hannah Holt, Cody Hoskins, Gracie Jervis, Caitlyn Johnson, Kharma Jones, Eliza Keyton, Ahmed Khan, Savannah Lawson, Bradley Long, Theron Loomis, Hannah Maggard, Brittany Marcum, Lauren Marcum, Kolton Matney, Rebecca Mays, Maggie McArdle, Macie McClure, Brooklynne Messer, Lily Messer, Mattalin Mills, Morgan Moore, Stratton Murray, Austin Napier, Seth Napier, Fa'lontay Nelson, Jessica Overbay, Kara Parsons, Bailey Roberts, McKinleigh Rudder, Macie Sizemore, Landon Smallwood, Natasha Smith, Leaha Southard, James Storm, Peyton Swanner, Madison Thompson, Kayla Vandeplas, James Vann, MaKinley Vaughn, Morgan Vaughn, John Votolato, Zachary Walden, Jasey Williams, Josie Woods, Amanda Young
Summa Cum Laude - Darion Ball, Jacob Belt, Samuel Bennett, Hannah Brock, Katie Brown, Madison Broyles, Zachary Broyles, Kinlee Bruner, Kaitlyn Burkhart, Nanise Daugherty, Rachel Feger, Chassady Felts, Katelyn Fortney, Blaise Frasure, Carley Frost, Isabel Gray, Winston Griffin, Jane Hall, Tristan Jones, Eliza Keyton, Ahmed Khan, Rebecca Mays, Brooklynne Messer, Mattalin Mills, Morgan Moore, Jillian Myers, Hollie Napier, Jessica Overbay, Anna Reid, Macie Sizemore, Drake Skelly, Madison Thompson, Emma Thompson, Morgan Vaughn, John Votolato, Josiah Wathen, Jasey Williams
Magna Cum Laude- Alexandra Abbott, Jeffrey Brown, Rachel Browning, Madison Bryant, Madison Cales, Matthew Clark, Ashleigh Hale, Makenna Henson, Hannah Hinkle, Cade Holcomb, Ronald Hollin, Gracie Jervis, Caitlyn Johnson, Maggie McArdle, Macie MaClure, Mark McDaniel, Lily Messer, Olivia Mitchell, Haley Muncy, Jeana Nantz, Victoria Patterson, Benjamin Reyn-Goud, McKinleigh Rudder, Jocelyn Sergent, Jeremy Smith, Triston Spitser, James Storm, Peyton Swanner, Joshua Treibley, Kayla Vandeplas, Makinley Vaughn, Tiffany Wright, Amanda Young
