North Laurel High School hosted its second annual Senior Sunrise for the graduating class of 2022 on May 18. Students who were devoted to waking up early enough were provided with coffee and donuts, all while enjoying each other’s company. The senior class spent time together on the football field and looked back upon their high school career and all the memories made. Playing cornhole, volleyball, and with frisbees allowed these young adults to indulge in child-like activities once more before going into the real world. This was one of the few opportunities left for the students to bond before parting ways. This event will live on in the lives of these men and women and serves as a reminder of how special their time at North Laurel High School has been. These memories will be cherished for a lifetime.
NLHS would also like to thank Sherry Wells from Weichert Realty and London Nutrition for sponsoring the event.
