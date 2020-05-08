National news predictions that there will be shortages of meat in the coming months are misleading, according to some local vendors.
But those local vendors say the shortage is not due to lack of meat, but predicted shortages will be caused by processing plants having to shut down during the coronavirus pandemic.
Robinson Distributing, locally known as Robinson Premium Meats, is one business that has been operating during the COVID-19 pandemic, although they are following CDC restrictions by social distancing.
Cindy Robinson, co-owner, said the business has not seen any shortages of meat products thus far, but she does anticipate some lesser shipments in the coming weeks.
"It isn't the lack of meat, it's the processing plants shutting down that may cause shortages in the stores," she said. "Smithfield and other plants have had to shut down. Fisher in Owensboro was shut down for a week because of the coronavirus. Indiana Packers shut down for two weeks. Whenever these processing plants have someone with a positive diagnosis of COVID, they have to shut down."
Robinson said plants that process pork have been the most affected thus far, and even when those plants open up, they will not be at full capacity.
As for the Robinson Distribution, their employees have remained working during the pandemic.
"We've been very very blessed," she said. "All of our employees are well and have been working. We're doing all we can - we only allow one customer at a time, we've been wiping down and sanitizing more than usual. A lot of people didn't realize they can come here and buy products."
But as repeated news broadcasts imply a shortage of meat in the near future, Robinson fears that meat products will be another subject of shortages.
"I'm really afraid that people will start to panic and hoard. Then when the people who don't have money to buy meat do get money, there won't be any left," she said.
Laurel Grocery, another local distribution company, has already seen some shortages in supplies.
Phyllis Cunningham said she keeps updated on closings of businesses and distribution sites that might affect their business.
"There were six closings of packing plants because employees tested positive for COVID," she said. "We bought a lot of stuff up front but we are seeing a decrease in meat since the beginning of the pandemic."
Many companies are only distributing partial amounts.
"These companies base things on last year's deliveries. The lunch meats - which includes lunch meats, bologna, wieners, bacon and sausage - are only being delivered to us at 74%. Other products like liver loaf and pickle loaf may not be made right now - they may only be at 14%," Cunningham said.
She added that products deemed as supplies are coming in fairly well.
"Supplies like trays and grocery bags are coming in at 91 to 98%," she said. "We have gotten in 91% of our orders for frozen chicken and frozen meat is at 67%. Bakery and deli items are at 95%."
While Laurel Grocery is receiving and distributing most of their requested items, Cunningham said she has seen rising prices on products.
"Chicken prices are up 40% - or 36 cents a pound in the last two weeks and ground beef is up 32% - that's $1.15 more a pound and it's probably even more now," she said. "I'm thinking they're doing that to slow down the purchasing."
Of meat products, the biggest challenge to obtain is pork products, due to the processing plants shutting down. But Cunningham said Laurel Grocery is still delivering to "five or six" different states and gives regular customers first preferences. Despite the restrictions during this pandemic, most of their employees have remained working - either from home or in the distribution center while following social distancing requirements.
After 45 years with Laurel Grocery, Cunningham said the COVID-19 pandemic is unlike anything else the business has experienced and requires alternative means to cope with continuing to serve customers.
"All this is brand new - we just take it hour by hour," she said.
But a meat shortage is erroneously misleading, according to Glenn Williams with the University of Kentucky County Extension Service. Williams is a member of the Kentucky Cattleman's Association and raises cattle himself.
"There isn't a shortage of meat," he said. "The shortage will be getting the meat to the public because of the processing plants shutting down. We have enough meat to feed the world. But when the packing plants shut down, it affects what gets to the stores."
Williams said those packing plants are vital to continuing to distribute meat products to the public.
"When the supply chain is broken, it affects distribution. More and more people are raising beef and we have plenty of meat in this county. People try to prepare for the worst and I'm afraid they will start hoarding meat when they say there's going to be a meat shortage," he said. "They don't need to panic because once things are up and running again, everything will be back to normal."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.