North Laurel High School 2021 nomination forms for SBDM parent council member are available at the front office or the youth service center and must be submitted by 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 20.
Qualifications for the position is that a parent council member shall be a parent, stepparent, foster parent of a student or a person who has legal custody of a student pursuant to a court order and with whom the student resides. A parent representative on the council shall not be an employee or a relative of an employee of the school in which that parent serves, nor shall the parent representative be an employee or a relative of an employee in the district administrative offices. A parent representatives shall not be a local board member or a board member's spouse. A relative, as defined in statute, includes father, mother, brother, sister, husband, wife, son and daughter.
The term of office is one year. Parent may nominate themselves or another parent.
Elections will take place April 29 and 30 from noon until 5 p.m. at North Laurel High School.
