Nonessential stores close for safety precautions

Photo by Nita Johnson

While Kohl's announced on Thursday that they would close their Kentucky stores in light of the COVID-19 spread as a prevention measure to staff and the public, many retail stores had followed suit. Then Sunday Gov. Andy Beshear ordered that all nonessential businesses must be closed by Monday evening. Pictured here is the parking lot of London Marketplace on Friday afternoon, reflecting the closure of several stores and the uncommon sight of the empty parking lot during the day.