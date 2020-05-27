The 2020 Kentucky Primary Election will take place on Tuesday, June 23. Laurel County will have two polling locations: the North and South Laurel High School gymnasiums. To further prevent COVID-19 spread, the state will provide personal protective equipment (PPE) for poll workers.
Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the state is encouraging mail-in ballots. Before the election, registered voters will receive a card with instructions to go online and apply for a mail-in ballot. Those without internet access will need to visit the Laurel County Clerk’s Office or call at (606) 864-5158.
The deadline for registering to vote in the primaries was Tuesday.
The Sentinel-Echo will be providing candidate profile stories in upcoming editions up until the election.
