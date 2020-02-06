Seniors: Front row (left to right), Gracie Jervis, Isabel Gray, Morgan Vaughn, Katie Brown, and Madison Broyles; and back row (left to right), Mark McDaniel, Connor Dotson, Hayden Smith, Jon Allen, not pictured Bryson Brock.
Freshmen: (left to right) Brooke Daniels, Ryan Davidson, Lily Robinson, not pictured Brody Brock
Juniors: front row (left to right), Meg Anderson, Natalie Hoskins, Maddie Dagley, and Paisley Martin; and back row (left to right), Tanner Eversole, Brodey Brinks, Ty Jones and Robbie Thornhill.
Sophomores: Mallie Tackett, Kendall Baker, Anna Hoskins, Matthew Hinkle, Lucas Binder, not pictured Aaron Jones.
North Laurel celebrating homecoming Feb. 11
North Laurel High School homecoming will be on Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. between the junior varsity and the varsity games.
