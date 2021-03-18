North Laurel crowns homecoming king and queen

Photo by Les Dixon
Braden Adams and Zoe Yaden were named North Laurel High School’s Basketball Homecoming King and Queen during halftime of the North Laurel girls basketball game on March 8.
Rondel E. Smith Sr., age 79, of Lily, KY passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Laurel Heights in London, KY. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marlin Smith and Estella McHargue Smith; and by his sisters, Florence Hinkle and Wanda Waidley. Rondel is survived by his loving wife of 58…
Loretta Ruth Moore Clark, age 87, of London, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at her home. Born in Corbin, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Ohler Moore and Della E. Felts Moore. Loretta had a passion for music and was a gifted pianist and singer. She cherished time wit…
