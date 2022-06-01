The color was blue but the atmosphere was not as over 280 seniors donned their caps and gowns for the North Laurel High School graduation ceremony on Saturday afternoon.
This year's class earned over $2.1 million in scholarship money with many students already committed to attend college.
Amidst a crowd of nearly 3,000 friends and family, the graduates marched into the Corbin Arena for commencement exercises to receive their diplomas.
Guest speakers included Class President Megan Whitson, who outlined some of the challenges her class had faced — dismissal from school during the COVID pandemic and learning from home with online classes.
"Well, here it is," Whitson said. "Over the past few months we've had to make tremendous decisions on where to go from here. We're transitioning into the world. The North Laurel Jaguars showed they had the courage to persevere. Thank you for the truest and most sincere form of leadership. Let us never forget our families. Thank you Mom and Dad for giving me art, music, Jesus. Let us never forget each other. Here's to you, here's to us."
Savannah Harvey also addressed her classmates for the final time, saying goodbye to the many memories of high school and looking forward to the future.
Although it was goodbye to field days and sports team activities, Kelsi Howard then spoke, reminding her fellow graduates to remember the relationships founded in high school and to appreciate those times. She outlined how quickly the years had passed, recalling how she came in as a freshman and counted the years away.
"I have plenty of time," she said. "Then it was three years, then two and now we're here. But when we look back on this day 20 years from now, I want us to remember the relationships, and most importantly the Jaguar spirit. We've grown as a class — mentally, physically, emotionally — and so many memories over the past four years. We've put in the grades and we've put in the effort that makes this the Class of 2022. We will succeed whatever future we meet. Just know that you are and will always be a Jaguar."
The final student speaker was Callie Wagers, who told her classmates that North Laurel had become a home to her, with many memories to recall. She urged her classmates to set goals and "share your voice" in the world.
