Every year the North Laurel FFA chapter partners with the high school’s youth service center to raise money for Angel Tree. Through the FFA's involvement in this program, the students say they have become even more aware that there are many students in the schools and community in need of assistance to ensure that every child can experience the season of giving.
Angel Tree participants are adopted by the youth service center that receives a list of each child’s needs and wants for the holiday season. For the past few weeks, the North Laurel FFA chapter has raised money to help purchase these gifts.
With the help of students in the agriculture classes, FFA was able to raise over $1,000 and reach their officer team goal to sponsor 10 Angel Tree students this year.
"We are so thankful for all of our fellow agriculture classmates that gave so generously and who even brought all of their spare change to help us reach our goal leading up to the final days of the drive," the FFA group said in a statement.
On Tuesday, 13 of the FFA officers went shopping for the kids the group sponsored which allowing them to see first hand the difference the NLHS agriculture students had made.
DayZsa Morse, the current FFA Community Service committee chairman, said “Angle Tree is a great program that helped provide my family with a Christmas when we were in a tight spot when I was a small child. That act of kindness has always inspired me to give back and help others whenever I can. This made my involvement with the Angle Tree project very special to me and I’m so glad that we could make a difference.”
