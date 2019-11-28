The North Laurel Middle School Cheerleading Squad won its division during regional competition and is now heading to state.
* A photo of the high school team was submitted to The Sentinel-Echo instead of the middle school team. The online version now shows the correct team photo, however Friday's Sentinel-Echo will have the wrong photo. We apologize for the error and will have the middle school team photo in Monday's edition.
