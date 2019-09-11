The 2019 North Laurel Tennis Open has been rescheduled for Sept. 14-15.
This is part of the Mountain Tennis Circuit (MTC). Several adult and junior divisions will be offered in advanced, intermediate, and beginner levels. Cost is $15 for singles and $10 per player for doubles for MTC members, $20/$15 for non-members. Tennis balls will be furnished and trophies awarded to winners and runners-up per division. To enter, call/text Coach Bobby Smith at (606) 682-6053 or email rws714@yahoo.com.
