Whether it's artwork or frames you need, a newly opened shop in London has whatever you need.
Located in the former Mike's Bike and Hike Shop on Main Street beside The Abbey restaurant, the selections at 206 North Main has a wide range of prints, frames, and framed prints to offset any taste for decorating.
The collection was obtained by Sharon Benge and Phil Smith as part of the Block 300 purchase that included the former Mullins Studio. Inside that building were thousands and thousands of prints, frames and framed pictures and paintings that are now being offered to the public.
Smith said the store is known by its address - which he said would be "easy to remember."
The store held a grand opening on Monday, Sept. 23 and will be open during the World Chicken Festival from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 28.
