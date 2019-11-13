November named Backpack Program of Laurel County Month

November was declared Backpack Program of Laurel County Month during a recent London City Council Meeting. Since its formation in January 2019, the Backpack Program has been helping more than 800 Laurel County children have something to eat over the weekend.
"This program is a follow-up to Stacey Sheppard's Backpack Club, which she had been doing for 14 years in Laurel County," explained Jennifer Hawkins, executive director of the Backpack Program of Laurel County. "Currently, we're helping up to 860 students. That number has grown by over 200 since the beginning of this school year."
The Backpack Program is a nonprofit organization supplying children with nonperishable food each weekend. The youth service centers distribute the food throughout all schools in Laurel County.
The youth service centers also monitor students to see who might need support from the Backpack Program. The identities of the students receiving help from the program are only known to the youth service centers.
Hawkins was a donor and volunteer to the Backpack Club. When Sheppard retired in 2018, Hawkins set out to carry the torch. "I just felt it in my heart that this was a good program that was needed in the community, and I didn't want to see it fall through. I appreciated Stacey's hard work and I didn't want to see the kids suffer because no one was stepping up to lead," recalled Hawkins.
Foods given to students include fruit cups, oatmeal, macaroni and cheese, crackers and other non-perishable goods -- so long as they're peanut-free. The program also gives out pastries provided by Flowers Bakery.
"The Backpack Program gets all its foods from God's Pantry Food Bank, or through donations," said Hawkins. "Every bag has to be the same across the county, so we have to have 860 items of one product to put it into the bag. We have a list of food items that we accept."
The program raises money through fundraisers, such as the Chicken Invasion event during the World Chicken Festival. This year, the Backpack Program partnered with Bimbo Bakeries to raise funds with a 5K Run event. The fiscal court, as well as several local churches and businesses, also provide support for the program.
The Backpack Program of Laurel County is always accepting monetary and food donations. The program can also be supported through volunteering. Volunteers pack food every other Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at God's Pantry, located at 1215 East 4th Street in London.
To register as a volunteer or for more information on how to support the Backpack Program of Laurel County, visit the God's Pantry website at https://godspantry.org/, the Backpack Program of Laurel County website at http://laurelbackpackprogram.com/, visit the Backpack Program Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/laurelbackpackprogram/ or call the Jennifer Hawkins at 606-682-0488. The Backpack Program of Laurel County also has a P.O. Box at 162, Pittsburg KY, 40755.
"We are just very thankful for the community and the support we have received," said Hawkins. "We're grateful that everyone sees the need to continue this program."
