Nearly every business in the Laurel area is hiring, which gives approximately 60 Novitex employees various options as their jobs are ending next month.
Employees received notice that the company would be closing permanently as of June 30. That closure will involve the termination of three service delivery managers, 45 general clerks, and 12 team leaders.
Novitex Government Solutions is located inside the Serco facility at 465 Industrial Boulevard, which is in the Charles Pennington Industrial Park off West KY 80.
However, those employees will not be without future employment opportunities.
Alan Hill, Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & Government Relations for Serco, said via email: "Serco has opened requisitions to enable Novitex employees to apply to transition to Serco. Most of the Novitex full-time employees have applied and are expected to transition after going through a formal application process."
With 180 businesses in the Laurel community advertising for employees, those wishing to seek other employment opportunities still have a wide range of interests to pursue. The restaurant industry is desperate for employees, as are many factories ranging from automotive parts production and food production to call centers and clerical positions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.