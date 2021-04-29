While many businesses in the county are recruiting employees, Laurel County's reported unemployment rate has dropped only six-tenths percent since December.
According to the American Community Survey website, Laurel County's rate dropped from 5.4% in December 2020 to 4.8% in February 2021.
That is still a far cry from last year's rate for April when the pandemic shut down businesses across the state, pushing the local unemployment rate to 17.7%. But as restrictions continue to be lowered as the rate of COVID-19 decreases and the numbers of residents vaccinated increases, more and more businesses are finding themselves in dire straits for employees.
While the unemployment rate may be low in Laurel County, those numbers only reflect those who are actively seeking employment. The Kentucky Education & Workforce Development Cabinet explained the calculations for computing unemployment rates.
In a press release last week, the Cabinet stated: "Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks."
For Laurel County, 60% of its labor force commutes from other counties. The American Community Survey reported that the county's unemployed population numbered 1,181 while there were 23,492 employed persons. That lists the county's labor force at 24,673 in a county that lists 60,000-plus population.
The dilemma facing many businesses in the area - as well as those looking to locate in the area - is being addressed by local leaders. While the recent trend in the county is to offer high-paying jobs to keep the younger generations close to home, training for those jobs is essential to maintain that goal.
Paula Thompson, economic development authority director, said local businesses have been working to offer such training with Somerset Community College's Laurel Campus in order to provide the needed training.
"We are currently working with Somerset Community College to conduct forum conversations with heads of each business to see what their needs are. They are setting up some soft skills training for existing employees and work with those who need skills, like typing, to gain employment. KY Skills U also works with people who need assistance," she explained. "The Cabinet for Economic Development has a Bluegrass State Skills training grant that is used to help new and existing employees stay competitive through upgrade training. The GIA, Grant in Aid, provides funding reimbursements for worker training for new and expanding companies."
To further address the need for trained employees, she said the cooperation of a local business with the college had paid off well.
"One great success story is a local manufacturing facility needed skilled employees, so they chose a few of their existing employees and worked with SCC Laurel Director Travis McQueen and SCC staff to provide weekly training to get those existing employees certified. We are so fortunate to have SCC Laurel in our community and we need to be using them to develop our existing workers and our future workforce," she added.
Laurel County offers some of the highest wages in the area and currently boasts the lowest unemployment rates of 18 surrounding counties, Thompson said.
"Employers have had to raise wages to be more competitive for employees," she said. "Many of the counties around us do not have pay that can compare. We have a 60% commute rate for workers coming into the county and I believe it's because of the wages."
Thompson provided examples of the wages in Laurel County: Walmart DC $17.40 hour; Flowers, $14.87 hour; ABC Automotive, $14.20; East Bernstadt Cooperage, $16.00; Aisin, $13.60 hour; Senture, $13.50 hour; and FedEx, $12.50 hour. "Most have shift differentials and benefits.I think Laurel offers the highest entry level wages in our area," she said.
While many people are benefitting from the enhanced unemployment rates, those will end by fall, and tax refunds and stimulus money will be depleted for the average family, leaving them seeking employment.
For those lacking skills, there are multiple opportunities for training programs in the area. The Employment & Training office in Corbin offers training programs to help get people back into the workforce, while businesses and colleges are expanding their training programs to envelop those currently lacking certification and/or skills in higher paying jobs.
Travis McQueen, Laurel Campus Director for Somerset Community College, said the college is working with local businesses to enhance existing programs and increase new programs to compete with the technical and career needs in the community. For a minimal cost, skilled workers can land high paying jobs in four months or less.
"We have several short-term programs for higher paying jobs," McQueen said. "A lineman program is 8 weeks, CDL certification is 4 weeks, fiber optics is 8 days, nurse aide is 8 weeks and MIG welding is 8 weeks. We also have programs where people can get certification in one semester - we offer hybrid and virtual classes, online, day and evening classes."
But the best draw toward getting more people employed is providing the training they need at an affordable price. McQueen said Somerset Community College is currently offering the Work Ready Scholarship for students in healthcare, business, technology, trades and other areas. This scholarship pays for 60 hours, leaving students with little or nothing to pay.
"Some courses are 64 hours, others are less," McQueen explained. "It depends on the program you go into. People interested can go to the WorkReadyKy.com website to learn more about the scholarship and the program."
Another program launched by SCC, which includes all campuses, is the Kentucky Fame program that offers a five semester training program that will begin in August of this year.
"This is a real-world, paid working partnership with a local manufacturing company. You go two days to school, usually Thursday and Friday, and work three days a week," McQueen said.
Another program allows SCC students to earn a four-year degree through the University Center of Southern Kentucky with partnerships with Eastern Kentucky University, Western Kentucky University, Morehead, Lindsey Wilson and the University of Kentucky.
"We have several pathways and delivery methods for a four-year degree through Somerset Community College," he added. "We also have certificate programs that are completed in one semester such as A Plus Prep and Met Plus certificates, as well as customized training for PLC, pneumatics hydraulics, basic electricity and soft skills."
If those options do not fit a certain area of interest, SCC's Laurel Campus South (located behind South Laurel High School) offers additional training classes. Those include construction, technical, diesel, IMT industrial tech, HVAC, cosmetology, criminal justice and welding.
McQueen said that Somerset Community College has a variety of programs to train for careers and continue to strive to provide the training needed for individuals and businesses in the area.
That was reflected by Thompson.
"We have several existing companies that are in the process of expanding as well as new industrial companies on the horizon that will need a total of 450 new employees by year end. We also have a need for CDL certified truck drivers. Some businesses are recruiting high school seniors and paying for their training in exchange for a commitment. They are great paying jobs and many offer local runs," she said. "London and Laurel County's crossroads location attracts many businesses. We work hand in hand upon startup to get them the employees needed via job fairs. As they grow and their needs grow, we want to be able to be that resource for them to hire and for residents to have a job at home they can make a career.
"The jobs are here. We just need people to fill them," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.