Numerous businesses are moving into London, says the London-Laurel County Industrial Authority.
Among these is Mi Casa Mexican restaurant, which moved into the former Fiesta Mexicana restaurant at the London Marketplace off Highway 192. Mi Casa hopes to be opened by later this month.
Fiesta Mexicana, meanwhile, opened into the former Ruby Tuesdays building on 1916 Ky 192.
"This will be our fifth Mexican restaurant in town," said Paula Thompson, executive director of the London-Laurel Industrial Development Authority. "Clearly, they're all doing very well. Their parking lots are always packed, and full parking lots deter people from coming to eat. So there's definitely room for another Mexican restaurant."
Sauced: Craft Pizza, Pasta and Salad will open a second location on 202 S. Broad St. The restaurant opened a location in Pineville in 2017. Mayor Troy Rudder signed a lease agreement for Sauced during Monday evening's London City Council meeting.
Durham's Pit Barbeque, known for its food truck attending numerous local events, opened a restaurant location on Monday. It opened on 219 Commercial Drive, at the former Pinboard restaurant.
Also open on 219 Commercial Drive is a new CBD hemp product shop, CBD Hemp Dispensary, boasting low prices on CBD oils, creams, vapes, gummies and other items. Next to it is Knox Studio Professional Photography, which returned to London on July 16.
Coming in late October or early November is Marshalls. The clothing chain will open at the London Marketplace on Ky. 192. Kohl's, another clothing conglomerate, will hold its soft opening on September 29 and its grand opening on October 5. The store will be joining Marshalls at the London Marketplace and is hiring 70 employees. Also at that location will be Five Below, a store selling a variety of items for $5 or less -- opening on October 11; and Planet Fitness, a gym opening in December.
