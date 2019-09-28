The November election is right around the corner, and officials are reminding citizens of the deadline to participate in this year's polls.
Tuesday was recognized as "Voter Registration Day," and the last chance to register is just two weeks away.
"We want to remind everyone that the last day to register to vote in the November election is October 7," Brown said. "Anyone who is not registered or is 18 years old needs to register before that date."
After Oct. 7, voting registration will stop until November 11. That is according to KRS 116.045 which states: "The county clerk shall cause all registration to be closed the fourth Tuesday preceding through the first Monday following any primary or general election, and the 28 dys prior to and seven days following any special election." Should those dates fall on a state or federal holiday, the period will end the following day.
Citizens wishing to register will need a valid ID and proof of residence to register.
Their hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturdays. When Monday holidays are observed, the office is also closed on the Saturday before.
