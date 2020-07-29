LAUREL COUNTY - Two men charged with the July 31, 2019 abuse and death of a stray dog have had their jury trial dates scheduled in Laurel County Circuit Court.
London natives Noah Blevins, 18, and Toby Harrison, 20, will have their cases heard by a Laurel County jury on Nov. 4 at 9 a.m. A final pre-trial conference has been scheduled for Oct. 30 for both men.
Blevins and Harrison were indicted last year on charges of torturing of a dog, second-degree cruelty to animals and third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor after a social media post of a video showing a person hitting a dog and knocking it to the ground was shared numerous times by community members. The Laurel County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident.
David O. Griffith, 19, was also arrested for his involvement in the incident. He eventually pleaded guilty to obstructing the governmental process. He was given a 90-day jail sentence, which was conditionally discharged.
Both Blevins and Harrison were originally released on bond. However, last month Blevins was booked into the Laurel County Detention Center on unrelated charges.
Blevins, Griffith, and a then 16-year-old female were traveling along KY 229 six miles south of London back in February when the 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Blevins entered a curve at a high rate of speed, left the roadway, and hit a tree.
Blevins and Griffith were taken to Saint Joseph London for treatment of injuries by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, while the other passenger was airlifted from the scene and taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for treatment of severe injuries.
Deputy Tommy Houston with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department smelled alcohol on both men on the night of the accident. Drug and alcohol screenings were conducted, but the results of that test could not be returned at the time of the incident. The tests have since returned positive.
Blevins had a motion to reduce his bond denied in court Monday, and is currently booked in the Laurel County Detention Center.
*CORRECTION: This story originally stated Griffith pleaded guilty to unlawful transaction with a minor, and for supplying alcohol to underage teens. Griffith instead pleaded guilty to obstructing the governmental process. The story now reflects that change and we apologize for the error.
