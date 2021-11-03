Off-duty Laurel Sheriff's Sgt. Reeves recovers, returns over $1,000 to man

Photo submitted
Pictured left to right are Keith Sheperd of London and Sgt. Brett Reeves at the Laurel County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. Shepherd was summoned to the Sheriff's Office to pick up over $1,400 he had lost on Oct. 27 in southern Laurel County at a traffic light intersection. Shepherd had exited his vehicle to assist an elderly lady and lost the money he had earned working on a garage in McCreary County earlier in the day.
Reeves, who was on his way home from working a day shift, observed money blowing around in the intersection and recovered the money. He and Laurel Sheriff's Detective Bryon Lawson determined who the rightful owner of the money was and notified him to come pick it up on Thursday.
