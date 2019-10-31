Office of Highway Safety reminds motorists that 'Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving'  

FRANKFORT, Ky. – This Halloween, the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) is partnering with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to remind partiers that “Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving”.
“This year, Halloween falls on a Thursday, so we’re certain to see extra parties throughout the weekend,” said KOHS Acting Executive Director Jason Siwula. “Even one drink can impair judgement, so we’re simply asking all partygoers to plan their sober ride home in advance, before decision-making abilities are affected.”
According to NHTSA, from 2013 to 2017, 42 percent of all people killed in motor vehicle crashes on Halloween night were in crashes involving a drunken driver. Younger drivers are most at risk. Even though it is illegal to consume alcohol under age 21, those under the age of 21 had the highest percentage (45 percent) of fatalities in drunken-driving crashes on Halloween night in 2017.
“You should never put yourself or others at risk because you made the selfish choice to drink and drive,” said Siwula. “In today’s world, there are many sober ride options available. There is no excuse to drive after drinking.”
Party with a Plan
If you plan to head out for a night of Halloween partying, follow these simple tips for a safe and happy evening:
- Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride booking service to get home safely.
- Walking while impaired can be just as dangerous as drunken driving. Designate a sober friend to walk you home.
- If you see a drunken driver, contact law enforcement. You may dial the Kentucky State Police (KSP) toll-free line directly at 1-800-222-5555 or use the one-touch dial feature through the KSP app. Callers will remain anonymous and should give a description of the vehicle, location, direction of travel and license number if possible.
- Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.
