Officers awarded at London City Council

Monday evening's London City Council meeting saw an award-presentation to four Laurel County police officers. Chief of Police Darrel Kilburn presented awards of valor to Captain Randy Medlock, Officer Troy Truett, Officer Cody Faulconer, and Officer Ashley Taylor. All four were awarded for their handling of a situation involving a suicidal man.
"The subject took the gun from his waistband and put it to his head. Thanks to the professionalism and the awesome job our officers had done that day, they kept the subject away from the public the best they could," explained Kilburn. Reportedly, the subject jumped onto the back of a moving tanker truck on Hal Rogers Parkway — the gun still at his head. With help from Sheriff John Root and some of his deputies, law enforcement successfully talked the man down.
"The subject finally threw the gun down. When he throws the gun down, there's a group of officers standing there, and the gun goes off. So obviously, God was with us there too, because how that gun could go off and hit no one, I have no idea," said Kilburn.
The council and those in attendance applauded as the officers received their recognition.
In other actions, the London City Council:
— Approved for Action for Autism to host a walk at Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park on April 11.
— Approved the audit presented by Robert Abner of Christian Sturgeon Certified Public Accountants during February's City Council meeting. Abner said this year's audit is consistent with the audit from the year before, noting that the city continues to grow.
— Approved the blocking off of Main Street during the start of this year's Redbud Ride, and to provide a police escort for the cyclists out of town. The Redbud Ride block party is on April 17 at the Farmers' Market and will offer games and a live DJ. The Redbud Ride itself will take place the morning of April 18.
— Tabled the discussion of Food Truck Ordinance No. 2017-10. The council agreed in February to plan a special meeting to amend the ordinance to make it easier for food truck vendors to thrive in the Laurel County community. Due to illnesses, the ordinance will be discussed in April.
