CORBIN--"Daggum, this is a great day," said State Representative Tom O'Dell Smith who joined Gov. Andy Beshear with local and state leaders, as well as Kentucky horse racing officials, to officially break ground on Cumberland Run, the long-awaited horse racing facility coming to Corbin.
"Welcome everybody, the day is finally here," said Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus during Monday's groundbreaking ceremony. "Welcome to our little slice of heaven because this is truly heaven. We're excited to have new neighbors here that we can grow with forever."
Cumberland Run, located at 75 Buchanan Boulevard off the Corbin Bypass, will feature a five-eighths mile limestone track to accommodate harness horse racing and is expected to be complete in time to conduct its first meet in the fall. The facility will also offer 150 historical horse racing machines and a restaurant, with hopes to eventually have a hotel onsite. It will be the first horse track in eastern Kentucky since Thunder Ridge closed in Prestonsburg in 2017.
An extension to the Corbin facility is currently being built in Williamsburg, as well. Cumberland Mint, which had its groundbreaking in October of last year, is expected to be complete later this year and will have 400 historical racing machines, a restaurant and some entertainment options. The two facilities are expected to bring over 200 jobs to the area.
"Taken together, this is a more than $80 million investment in this area," Gov. Beshear said of the two facilities. "It creates construction jobs, it creates permanent jobs and it brings tourists from all over to spend their dollars in your community and when we bring them here, I know you have so much more to show them. Whether its local restaurants or other attractions, I believe when they see this part of Kentucky, they will not want to leave, at least until they spend a few more dollars."
The two projects are a combined effort between Keeneland and Kentucky Downs, as well as the dedication of state, county and city leadership who have been working to bring these facilities to the area for almost a decade now.
"It's been such a cooperative and collaborative time over the last few years to make this happen and it's really a tremendous day," said Senate President Robert Stivers.
"We're proud to be here to culminate what has been an extensive journey here for the development of this entertainment facility started by our friends at Keeneland with Shannon (Arvin) and Vince (Gabbert) and all the community support here that's been given," said Kentucky Downs Co-Owner Marc Falcone. "We're particularly excited to continue our investment in eastern Kentucky. This will put us at a total of $75 million between our investment here, as well as our facility up the road in Williamsburg. We look to add over 250 jobs between both facilities that will both open in the fourth quarter of this year, 2022."
Shannon Arvin, president and CEO of the Keeneland Association, echoed much of the same sentiments.
"We're so happy to be here and it truly has been a long journey to get here and we're so excited to see it come to fruition today," said Arvin. "It truly is an impactful project and we're really excited to be part of this community. We're extremely appreciative of the leadership of Gov. (Andy) Beshear, President (Robert) Stivers, Leader (Damon) Thayer and Representative Tom Smith and for their support of this project and racing in general as a Commonwealth. They have been very attune to the importance of being sure that Kentucky remains the horse capital of the world and we're really grateful for their support. We're also appreciative of the guidance and support of local leaders who have been with us, side by side for many years to bring this to Corbin, especially Mayor Suzie Razmus, Judge/Executive Mike Mitchell and Economic Director Bruce Carpenter without whom this project would really not have happened."
