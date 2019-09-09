Laurel County Sheriff's officials are seeking information on a robbery that took place early Saturday morning at a southern Laurel County hotel.
The robbery took place around 2:30 a.m. at Quality Inn off Adams Road, approximately 10 miles south of London, off Interstate 75's Exit 29.
Information released by the Sheriff's Office states that a male subject entered the lobby of the motel, jumped over the counter, armed with a knife and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register. The suspect then forced the clerk to go into the breakfast area of the hotel and threatened him before fleeing the scene.
Police were called to the scene but the suspect has not yet been identified and located at press time Sunday evening.
The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5-foot, 10-inches tall,130 to 150 pounds and wearing camouflage gloves, coveralls, and a bandanna with two eyeholes cut out.
Anyone with information on the suspect and his whereabouts is urged to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at (606) 864-6600.
Those responding to the scene were Laurel County Sheriff's Detective Kyle Gray, Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Shannon Jones and Deputy Gary Mehler. Officers with the Corbin City Police Department also assisted at the scene. The investigation into the robbery is being headed by Detective Kyle Gray.
