The hot summer weather made a perfect setting for some fun in the sun, and that's exactly what happened at Sinking Creek Baptist Church on Saturday afternoon.
The kickoff for their Vacation Bible School next week provided an opportunity for some games and activities that brought out a large crowd of children of all ages for the event.
A duck pond, water games and a pie eating contest were offset by a large inflatable water slide that also served as a wash-off point for many of those participating in the pie eating contest.
Pastor Shane Bingham emceed the pie eating contest, outlining the rules before the three sets of competitors tried their skills at finishing the pie in a timed contest. Those qualifying for the pie eating competition had to earn 20 tickets from participating in the games.
