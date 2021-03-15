UPDATE:
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office released the identity of the suspect who has not been located following a shooting Friday.
Ernest Goforth, 49, of Fisherman's Cove Road is wanted regarding the shooting.
Laurel County Sheriff's Office said in a Monday press release that Goforth and Denver Napier, 58, of Chaney Ridge Road were involved in an altercation with a man who was shot in the arm during the altercation.
Napier was taken into custody in the vicinity, but Goforth fled the scene.
ORIGINAL STORY
LAUREL COUNTY — A man was shot Friday afternoon and one suspect has not yet been located, while the other has been arrested.
The shooting occurred on Fisherman's Cove Road, about 4 miles north of London at 2:21 p.m. Friday.
Laurel County Sheriff's Office investigators reported two individuals physically assaulted a man in the roadway there.
The Sheriff's Office said that then one of the two suspects shot the male victim in the arm. The victim drove himself to the hospital for treatment of injuries.
The suspects fled the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office. One of the two male suspects was located in the area in a vehicle during an area canvass on Chaney Ridge Road, and was taken into custody.
The second suspect who also fled the scene has not yet been located.
The suspect taken into custody was Denver Napier, age 58, of Chaney Ridge Road, London. Napier was charged with first-degree conspiracy to commit assault and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense – methamphetamine. During arrest Napier was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine.
Napier was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
Laurel Sheriff's investigators are continuing to search for the second suspect.
Laurel Sheriff's investigators included Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Maj. Chuck Johnson, Capt. Robbie Grimes, Lieut. Chris Edwards, Shift Sgt. Brett Reeves, Detective James Sizemore, Detective Bryon Lawson, Detective Robert Reed who is the case officer, and Sgt. Jack Caudill.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
