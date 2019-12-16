OneMain Financial donates to Shop with a Cop

OneMain Financial gave a donation to the Cumberland Valley Fraternal Order of Police Shop with a Cop program for $2,094.34. The donation was 100% team member funded through bake sales, casual day sales and a hot dog lunch.
Pictured here for the presentation are: Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, Laurel County Sheriff’s Office; Jamie Harrison, Secretary/Treasurer Cumberland Valley FOP Secretary/Treasuer; Tracey Woodyard, Vice President/Director OneMain London Service Center; Detective Daniel Robinson, London City Police; Officer Dillon Blair, London City Police; and Officer Cody Faulconer, London City Police. | Photo submitted
