Showing appreciation to military personnel and their families is the primary objective of Operation Gratitude and employees at OneMain Financial are doing their part to express that sentiment.
Last week, employees at the Charles Pennington Industrial Park location of OneMain Financial sacrificed their time to stuff teddy bears that will be sent to military personnel and their families. The soft, cuddly bears were donned in a camouflage jacket and hat with the "Operation Gratitude" symbol on the bear's right foot. The bears will then be sent to children of deployed service members.
Another phase of the effort was to write letters to deployed military personnel to express appreciation for their sacrifices. The letters penned by OneMain staff will be sent directly to the military personnel.
Operation Gratitude has sent more than 2.1 million of its signature care packages to first responders, new recruits, veterans and to individually named U.S. service members deployed overseas and their families waiting at home. Each package is filled with food, entertainment, hygiene and handmade items, along with personal letters of support written by American citizens. The non-profit organization's mission is to lift the spirits and meet the evolving needs of the military and first responder communities and to provide volunteer opportunities for Americans to express their appreciation to all who serve.
OneMain Financial partnered with Operation Gratitude and recently made a $20,000 grant to the program.
The London facility stuffed 50 teddy bears for military personnel's children, as well as a handwritten letter thanking the men and women who serve their country for their sacrifices. The staff there also collected black crew socks for military and first responders.
OneMain Financial continues to make an impact on not only the country but its individual communities. The London office is involved in many community activities - most recently by sponsoring 50 food boxes for needy families in the area.
