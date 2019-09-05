OneMain Financial presented checks to the K-9 Units of the Clay County/Manchester and Laurel County units recently. Funds for the donations were raised by employees bringing in homemade goodies for the OneMain snack cart. Approximately $1,354 was raised and presented to the two agencies' K-9 units. The K-9 units are specially trained dogs that assist local police in detecting missing persons and explosives, discovering illegal drugs and other functions. The funds raised will provide the K-9 unit with protection vests, collars and first aid kits.
