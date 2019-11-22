Thanksgiving marks the season of giving and expressing gratitude and the Laurel County OPAC (Older Persons Activity Center) did just that on Tuesday.
The turkey dinner with all the accessories was just the highlight of the day - one that honored long-time board member, Bro. Ronnie Ball.
Ball was presented with a plaque to honor his service on the board - a span of nearly 30 years. Ball is stepping down due to some health issues, but he thanked the board members and director Donna Stanifer for the success of the program.
"I started on this board when Ledford Karr was judge so that's been a long time ago," Ball said. "I came on the board and when someone stepped down, I became the chair of the board. I have to thank the fiscal court - Judge Westerfield and the magistrates - for supporting this center because without their help, we wouldn't have the facility we have today. And I'm thankful for Donna, because we couldn't do it without her."
Ball commented about the renovations that have taken place at the OPAC Center over the years - the facility now features an expansion with an industrial size kitchen where meals can be prepared in a more efficient manner. The dining room has also undergone its own renovations and the services offered to patrons and elderly in the community have benefitted through various activities offered.
Laurel County Judge-Executive David Westerfield thanked Ball for his service.
"This is a good board but it wouldn't be as good without Ronnie," Westerfield said. "He has been on the board for 30 years and we wanted to recognize his dedication."
Ball is the pastor of Soul's Harbor Church and has been involved in many community activities.
"I've got some health issues and I just can't go at 100 miles an hour anymore," he said. "I've enjoyed serving on the OPAC board but I've got to slow down. We've got a good board here and they've done a good job. This is a nice facility that serves the needs of our community members."
