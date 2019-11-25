A roundup of accused drug dealers landed a dozen suspects in jail on Friday, accompanied by nine others who had outstanding warrants.
"Operation Another November to Remember" was an effort of the Laurel County Sheriff's Office with detectives, deputies, the Sheriff's Special Response Team, K-9 teams, London City Police and London Office of the U.S. Marshal in search of persons who had sold illicit drugs to undercover drug sales operations. A total of 19 warrants were obtained, with 12 of those picked up on Friday morning.
The biggest haul of the operation came with a search warrant at one residence, in which nine people were arrested on outstanding warrants and illegal drug trafficking and possession of illicit drugs. The arrests were the result of a three-month undercover cooperation by Detectives James Sizemore and Bryon Lawson.
Those arrested on drug charges were:
• Polly Brock, 35, of KY 3094, East Bernstadt - charged with - first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second offense - methamphetamine
• Tammy Hubbard, 51, of Little Drive, London - charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense - hydrocodone.
• Bert Collett, 48, of Little Drive, London - charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense - hydrocodone
• William Martin, 60, of West 2nd Street, London - charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense - Oxycodone.
• Jason Neace, 34, of Hardin Drive, London - charged with trafficking in marijuana.
• Dale Burkhart, 54, of Hensley Road, East Bernstadt - charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court. He was charged on a second Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, third offense.
• Rodney Howard, 39, of Byble Road, London - charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense - methamphetamine; trafficking in marijuana, first offense, as well as a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on numerous violations.
• Charles Allen, 41, of Hensley Road, East Bernstadt - charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second offense - methamphetamine, and a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on numerous violations.
• Nila Callahan, 37, of Betty Lane, London - charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense - methamphetamine and trafficking in Marijuana, first offense.
• Reva Moore, 51, of Swiss Colony Lane, London - charged on a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant for first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense. She was also charged on a Knox Circuit Court bench warrant of arrest charging probation violation regarding charges of three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense; and another Knox Circuit Court bench warrant for probation violation regarding charges of second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense, and two counts of probation violation.
• Stacy Jackson, 41, of Campground Court, Corbin - charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense - hydrocodone
• Dustin Westerfield, 32, of Finley's Trailer Park, London - charged with third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense - Suboxone.
Other persons who were taken in on Friday were:
• Tabitha Hawk, 39, of Moren Town Road, London - charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense - methamphetamine.
• Carroll Smith, 56, of KY 3434, East Bernstadt - charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense - methamphetamine, and possession of a controlled substance - suspected methamphetamine and suspected Klonopin and Suboxone.
• James Doan, 57, of KY 3094, East Bernstadt - charged with cultivating in marijuana, first offense.
• Beatrice Eversole, 46, of KY 1376 E., East Bernstadt - charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Damien L. McClanahan, 20, of Cloud Subdivision, London - charged with possession of drug paraphernalia; third-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest; second-degree fleeing or evading police - on foot.
• Israel Miller, 46, of Manchester - charged on a Clay District Court bench warrant for failure to appear in court on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of a controlled substance. He was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court.
• Darren Gibson, 36, of Manchester - charged on a bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court.
• Cassi Colston, 24, of Rupert Avenue., London - charged on a Knox District Court bench warrant for failure to appear in court on charges of theft by unlawful taking - auto; third-degree burglary and endangering the welfare of a minor. She was also charged subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of third-degree criminal trespassing and contempt of court.
• Amy Fultz, 31, of Manchester - charged on a Clay District Court bench warrant charging failure to appear in court regarding a child support case and a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court for preliminary hearing regarding a charge of flagrant non-support and a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging flagrant nonsupport.
Assisting in the arrests today were: three teams of officers headed by Sheriff John Root comprised of: Laurel Sheriff's detectives, deputies, bailiffs, CSO's, Laurel Sheriff's Office SRT and K-9 Teams, U.S. Marshal Service London Office, and London City Police.
Arrests will be continuing.
When campaigning for Sheriff 10 years ago, John Root promised the voters that he would wage war on the drug dealers of Laurel County. He has kept that promise. Friday's roundup of drug dealers continues to show Sheriff John Root's level of commitment to continue this pledge. His office has the full cooperation of Laurel County Attorney Jodi Albright and Laurel Commonwealth Attorney Jackie Steele as the Laurel County Sheriff's Office and Laurel County's prosecutors work side-by-side to eradicate the drugs which destroy the future of this County.
A total of 21 persons were arrested today. More arrests will occur as suspects are located.
