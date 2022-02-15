'Operation Cupid' lands 10 in jail

Three people are held in federal custody and seven others were lodged in Laurel and Knox County jails following a drug roundup by Laurel Sheriff's officials last week.
"Operation Cupid" resulted in the arrests of nine people during joint drug investigations by the Laurel County Sheriff's Office and Knox County Sheriff's Office, including Sheriff Mike Smith. Charges ranged from trafficking methamphetamine and heroin, possession of meth, indictment warrants and persistent felony offender. Another person was arrested over the weekend as part of the roundup effort.
Those held in federal custody are:
• Jody Melton, 36, of O Johnson Road in London, arrested on Feb. 8
• Marty Taylor, Jr., 37, of Hopkins Cemetery Road in Lily, arrested Feb. 7
• Brian R. Shivley, 38, of Adams Road in Corbin, arrested on Feb. 8.
Those lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center are:
• Dylan Bunch, 28, of Spruce Creek Road of Corbin - charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense. Following a traffic stop this subject was found with a large amount of suspected meth.
• Joseph Curry, 47, of Curry Road in London - has been in custody since Oct. 2021
• John C. Mills, 51, of Saturn Drive in Heidrick, KY - arrested on Feb. 3 and charged with conspiracy to traffic in controlled substance, first offense; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense, two counts; persistent felony offender I; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; third-degree possession of controlled substance, drug unspecified; prescription controlled substance not in proper container and third-degree criminal mischief
• Ashley Mullins, 34, of Art Church Road in London - arrested on Feb. 8 and charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense
Taken to the Knox County Correctional Center were:
• Douglas Simmons, 37, of Barbourville, KY
• Jeremy Gregory, 28, of Paynes Branch Road of Hinkle, KY.
• Stephen R. Carpenter, 43, of Barbourville Road in London, was arrested on charges of possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine.
The Laurel Sheriff's Office stated in a press release that more arrests are expected as the "War on Drugs" continues. Sheriff John Root pledged to battle the rampant drug problem when he took office in 2011 and he has the full cooperation of Laurel County Attorney Jodi Albright and Commonwealth Attorney Jackie Steele as they work with the Sheriff's Office to prosecute those distributing illicit drugs in the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.