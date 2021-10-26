The Laurel County Sheriff's Office recently conducted a roundup of individuals who were wanted for illicit drug trafficking, indictment warrants and other warrants during "Operation Fall Break." The charges against the 18 people taken into custody had charges ranging from trafficking and possession of methamphetamine to failure to appear warrants.
Those arrested and their charges are:
• Cleve Smith, 49 of KY 229, London - arrested at Market Place in London driving a gold colored Chevrolet Colorado and found in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine. He was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, as well as a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest obtained by Sheriff’s Detective Bryon Lawson charging first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense.
• Robert Laws, 42 of Morgan St., London, was arrested off Morgan Street in London and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, and a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest for second-degree burglary. Laws also had a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of third-degree criminal trespassing.
• Roy Burns, 40, of Hazel Patch Road in London, was arrested off Hazel Patch Road approximately 6 miles north of London and charged on a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging first-degree possession of a controlled substance, heroin, first offense.
• Gentry Jones, 32, of Highway 1023 in Lily - charged on a Laurel Circuit Court bench warrant of arrest for probation violation regarding charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of second-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense.
• Cody Pruitt, 23, of Locust Grove Road in London, was arrested off Locust Grove Road approximately 6 miles west of London and charged on a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense. He was also charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff's Detective Bryon Lawson charging five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police, in motor vehicle; second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot regarding a vehicle pursuit on July 27, 2021.
• John Karr, 52, of Richland Drive in Lily, was arrested off Ward Warner Cemetery Road charged on a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest for first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense.
• Dillon Asher, 41, of U.S. Highway 25, Corbin, was arrested in London and charged on a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine; tampering with physical evidence; possession of drug paraphernalia; second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot.
• Steven Shelton, 40, of West Market Street in Louisville, KY, was arrested on a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant for first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, heroin, and persistent felony offender II. This individual was lodged in the Knox County jail.
• Amy Fultz, 33, of South Wind Street in London, was arrested in London on a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest for first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and persistent felony offender II. This individual was lodged in the Knox County jail.
• Casey S. Crank, 29, of Forest Avenue in Hamilton, Ohio, was charged on a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant for first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; and persistent felony offender II. This individual is lodged in the Butler County, Ohio jail.
• Dusty Wagoner, 30, of Shackle Road, London, was arrested on South Laurel Road and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Bradley Davidson, 27, of Disney Drive, London - arrested on South Laurel Road in London and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Dena Jervis, 52, of Somerset Road in London, was charged with first-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension. She was arrested off Somerset Road approximately 3 miles west of London.
• Scott Seeley, 52, of Somerset Road, London, was arrested off Somerset Road approximately 5 miles west of London and charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant for failing to appear on charges of second-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Daniel Laws, 50, of Morgan Street, London, was arrested off Spring Street and charged with an indictment warrant on first-degree fleeing or evading police, in motor vehicle; second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot. He was also charged with theft by unlawful taking an auto valued over $1000 but under $10,000.
• Bobby Wilder, 43, of London - arrested off Old Richmond Road approximately 3 miles north of London and charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on numerous violations.
• Rebecca Fultz, 34, of London, was arrested 3 miles north of London off Old Richmond Road on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of alcohol intoxication and disorderly conduct. He was charged on a Whitley District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of fourth-degree assault and two counts of second-degree wanton endangerment.
• Kenneth Chandler, 47, of Twin Valley Road in London, was arrested off Old Crab Orchard Road approximately 3 miles north of London, was charged on two bench warrants for failure to appear for arraignment on numerous violations.
