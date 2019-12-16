Wrapping paper was strewn across the floor of the community room at Somerset Community College Laurel campus site on Tuesday morning, while the squeal of excitement of 24 Laurel County students and their families enjoyed an early Christmas on Tuesday.
Approximately 24 London Elementary students had an early holiday, thanks to the students at Somerset Community College Laurel Campus Cosmetology program.
Students arrived early at the south Laurel campus Tuesday morning for a breakfast, then a puppet show, games and gift opening.
Operation Kids Christmas was a combined effort of the Cosmetology students and Laurel Skills USA Club to raise more than $5,000 that was used to purchase gifts for students in need. Candy bar sales, bake sales, a silent auction and spa day donations generated the funds to ensure that children identified through the Family Resource Center enjoyed a happy holiday season.
Brandy Brock, program coordinator for the SCC Laurel Cosmetology program, said the event was a blessing for her and the other students involved.
"This is just a blessing," she said. "It blesses me to see these kids open their gifts and have a good time. Giving back to the community is one of my passions and I feel that exposing the Cosmetology students to this type of community service is a life changing experience."
Brock has been involved with the Christmas project for several years, although the yearly tradition had begun before she became an SCC student. Other co-workers, Dena Fugate, Darlene Lawson and Tabitha Bottoms are now involved as instructors rather than as students and continue to carry on the tradition they learned as students.
Children were chosen by the school resource center and received clothing, shoes, toys, blankets and food baskets for their family. In addition, each child also received a new bicycle. The SCC faculty and staff also provided coats for each child.
Hardees and Burger King sponsored the breakfast for the students, Santa came to visit, and Fazoli's provided lunch for the group. Other local businesses also sponsored gifts and funds for the children.
