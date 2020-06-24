The hours of operation for the London Recycling Center, located at 950 TLC Lane, have changed. Since June 1, the recycling drop-off center is open to the public from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The drop-off center is closed on Sundays.
This change comes along in addition to the city indefinitely ending residential curbside recycling. According to Mayor Troy Rudder, recycling profits are dwindling worldwide, leading to these changes as well as the firing of seven and the laying off of two at the recycling center.
"Recycled materials are being bought for less, and there aren't enough buyers," Rudder told the Sentinel in an earlier story. "We were getting a lot of contaminated recycling products like trash and household garbage that China wouldn't buy. It's a problem all across the country. We lost money, quite a bit of money last year, and we're on track to losing even more money this year."
The City of London asks that residents store their blue recycling bin until further notice. In a recent city council meeting, Rudder noted that residents can also use their blue recycling bins as secondary trash bins.
"Recycling is also something that's good for the environment," said Rudder, "so we're going to leave the blue recycling cans at residences, and maybe in the future, if things change, we can go back doing home pick-up again."
The city asks that items dropped off at the recycling center be sorted and placed into the proper bins. London is still practicing curbside recycling for businesses.
