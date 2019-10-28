The race for Kentucky attorney general pits a Democratic former holder of the office with a former legal counsel to Sen. Mitch McConnell on the Republican side.
Gregory Stumbo, who was attorney general from 2004 to 2007 and before and after that was in the Kentucky House of Representatives, ran unopposed in the May Democratic primary.
Daniel Cameron, an attorney who was legal counsel to McConnell for two years, won in the primary election against Wil Schroder.
Both candidates make fighting the opioid epidemic a centerpiece of their campaigns.
"It's why I got into the race," Cameron said. As McConnell's counsel, Cameron worked with Kentucky law enforcement agencies to bring more federal money to drug interdiction efforts, and he wants to continue to focus on the drug battle, he said.
"The attorney general's office should be the tip of the spear in terms of confronting this challenge," Cameron said.
One goal is to work with local officials to reestablish drug task forces across the state, he said.
Stumbo, who was the first state attorney general to sue Oxycontin manufacturer Purdue Pharma, said other drug manufacturers and distributors also contributed to the massive influx of prescription opioids and wants to pursue litigation against them.
The state settled with Purdue Pharma in 2015 for $24 million but Stumbo thinks he can recover more and direct some money to drug recovery efforts.
"I hope we can recover enough money from these people to put into a substantial program for all addictions," he said.
Cameron called for an increase in the number of investigators in the Drug Investigation Unit of the Department of Criminal Investigation, which is part of the AG's office.
Investigators should pursue both individuals and corporate "bad actors" in the drug epidemic, he said.
Stumbo looks at reestablishing the Kentucky Bureau of Investigation, which he established during his term as attorney general.
The bureau was effective in drug enforcement, child predator stings and public corruption cases, among others, he said.
Stumbo also plans to be a consumer advocate against excessive utility rate requests.
Both candidates call for increasing the AG's statewide presence by opening regional offices. Stumbo had branch offices, including Maysville and Prestonsburg in eastern Kentucky, and would open similar branches in locations to be determined, he said.
"It's a service to people who can't go to Frankfort or who don't have the internet," Stumbo said.
There is a public demand for contact with state government outside Frankfort, Cameron said.
"When I get outside the area, people tell me how they've lost communication and connection with state government," he said.
Whether northeastern Kentucky would get a branch office remains to be determined. However, the goal is to expand both to the east and the west, he said.
Wider presence is one component of a Cameron's strategy to "reestablish the office's credibility." Others are "depoliticizing the office" and working more closely with federal officials and others, regardless of political office, he said.
Stumbo criticized Cameron's depth of legal experience.
"He's never tried any kind of case to a jury," he said. Court experience establishes valuable relationships with commonwealth's attorneys, county attorneys and others in the legal and law enforcement communities, Stumbo noted.
Cameron, who grew up in Hardin County, served as law clerk to U.S. District Court Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove and has been in private practice at the Frost Brown Todd firm in Louisville since 2017, according to his campaign website.
Stumbo was born and raised in Floyd County, started his legal career as assistant county attorney and was a state representative from 1980 to 2003 -- becoming majority leader in 1985 -- before becoming attorney general for one term in 2004, according to his campaign website.
After that he ran again for state representative and occupied that position until 2017, becoming speaker of the house, according to the site. He now is in private practice.
