Organization creates scholarship in honor of London woman who died in car crash

Family members of the late Emily Evans are hoping to carry on her legacy through a memorial scholarship that will help those pursuing their master’s degree with a specialization in clinical mental health counseling for children. The 22-year-old London woman passed away in a car crash in March.
The Kendyl and Friends Foundation, Inc., is a nonprofit organization and educational resource for special needs and/or disabled children fighting to live day to day with disabilities. Crimson Claycomb, founder and executive director of the Kendyl and Friends Foundation, started the foundation after seeing her disabled child, Kendyl, unable to play on the playground like the other kids.
“I took a group of her and her little friends and we went walking around the track and me and a bunch of 6 year olds just started talking about how we wished that we could build a playground that everybody could play on and kids like Kendyl,” she said. “So, all of those little kids that we were hanging out with went home and drew a bunch of pictures of what they wanted Kendyl’s playground to look like, so the very next day I kind of set out on this little mission of calling companies to figure out what we could do.
“Five months and 22 days later, myself and a group of five other friends fundraised $350,000 to build the very first Kendyl and Friends playground that’s in our hometown of Harrodsburg. Then, we just started from there and started a nonprofit.”
The Kendyl and Friends Foundation has helped to install eight inclusive playgrounds throughout the state with four playgrounds scheduled to start funding for in the fall. In addition to funding the installation of inclusive playgrounds, the Kendyl and Friends Foundation also offers an inclusive baseball league and has several scholarship opportunities for those going into teaching and therapy for special needs children.
“Emily was a beautiful, beautiful girl,” Claycomb said. “She fought a lot of demons, especially her senior year of high school, she went through a lot. She noticed that she needed help and rather than not getting it, she went to therapy and she got help and she became this beautiful advocate for children that are going through mental illnesses. Because mental health illnesses are so overlooked. It’s a disability that people don’t think is a disability. A lot of people think you can just turn it on and off like a light switch and it doesn’t work that way. It’s something you fight every minute of every day.
“She wanted to help kids going through the same issues that she did and be an advocate for them. She had a heart for children with disabilities and she really had a heart for making sure these type of services stay in Laurel County.”
Evans was enrolled in the master’s program at Lindsey Wilson College to become a clinical mental health counselor with the hope of serving children suffering from mental health illnesses in the area.
“Whenever our board members heard the whole story and the details, they wanted to make sure her legacy lived on,” Claycomb said. “We have a heart for special needs children, that’s who we work with every single day, as a mother with a special needs child, I know how difficult it is for their mental health—I know how difficult it is for my own mental health. The fact that Emily wanted to do that and wanted to be that person and be that advocate, it’s something beautiful and something that we will always get to instill in another person because anyone that applies for this scholarship has big shoes to fill. We’re excited to always be able to pass on her legacy to another person and watch them grow as a person, watch them grow as a therapist and see what they do overtime.”
Claycomb said that through the Emily Evans Memorial Scholarship, the foundation hopes to help as many people as possible that are looking at helping people just like Evans was hoping to some day do.
“We chose to help someone who was literally in the same field, same practice, same category that Emily was trying to go into because that was her passion,” Claycomb said. “There are very few people in this world that try to do that, so we want to try to help push them to reach their goals, help them get there. College is not cheap, master's degrees are not cheap, so if we can find someone who matches Emily’s spirit, then they are more than worthy of our contributions. We’re hoping that we can watch Emily carry on through someone else.”
The annual scholarship will be a one-year scholarship for education-related expenses with the scholarship amount varying depending on individual needs, yearly budget and the number of applicants with the goal of helping as many applicants as possible each year.
Donations for the scholarship are also being accepted. For those who wish to contribute to Emily’s Memorial Scholarship you may do so by sending a check or you may donate online through PayPal or Venmo with the memo: Emily Evan’s Scholarship. Checks can be sent to Kendyl and Friends Foundation, P.O. Box 298, Burgin, KY 40310. All contributions are 100% tax deductible.
Applications for the scholarship can be found on the Kendyl and Friends Foundation website which is www.kendylandfriendsfoundation.org. Applications can be submitted via mail or email. The deadline to turn in an application is May 31. For more information and to see scholarship regulations, visit the website.
