The future is now.
On Wednesday, Somerset Community College’s Laurel Campus and the Laurel County Public Library will be hosting community events from from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
On SCC’s campus, visitors will be offered the chance to drive, ride in, and learn about electric vehicles. Evolve KY, an electric vehicle group, is bringing various electric vehicles for visitors to check out.
Meanwhile, the library is having a bubble-themed block party courtesy of their massive foam cannon. Families are encouraged to bring towels and bubble proof clothing.
Additionally, there will be food trucks and music on site for visitors to enjoy.
This event is sponsored by the London Rotary Club, SCC Laurel Campus, Evolve KY, and Laurel County Public Library.
