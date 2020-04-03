Ott's Grocery donates pizzas to Sheriff's Office, making food deliveries

The stories of first responders who are risking their own safety to protect the public has brought stark awareness of their situations to many local businesses.
Ott's Grocery, located at the intersection of Hawk Creek Road and West Ky. 80, is one of those businesses whose employees realize that pulling together in times of need is vital to the community. So, on Wednesday morning, the owner, Andy Patel, and manager Robin Rose decided to share the meaning of community by providing lunch to one set of the county's first responders.
At lunch time, Patel delivered 15 pizzas to the staff at the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
Rose said the idea to donate lunch to Sheriff's employees is part of the mission they strive to uphold as the coronavirus has affected so many businesses and employees.
"We are really working hard to help people by reaching out into the community and showing our appreciation," Rose said. "We have a grocery and food store here and we want to treat everybody like family."
Rose added that Ott's Grocery - which has been a staple in the Swiss Colony community for over a decade - is also making food deliveries to its customers that are not able to come to the store in person. Many of those are to employees of businesses that are still open during the pandemic.
"We're taking orders and making deliveries and getting food out to people," she said. "We donated pizzas to the Sheriff's department because they're out there helping us. It's just part of being a community. We need to help each other."
