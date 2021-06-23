Laurel County is promoting outdoor events and that promotion is paying off well in tourism dollars.
Kelly Burton, co-executive director of the London-Laurel County Tourism Commission, told board members that recent events have brought large numbers of tourists to the area. Burton reported that the ASA (Archery Shooters Association), held from June 3 through June 6, brought in over 2,000 people.
"There were 1,887 shooters and over 2,000 people participating," she said. "The Southeast Gassers had over 1,500 people. The War Hammer 100 had 154 runners from 19 states, and the S3DA, for this weekend (June 16-19), is expected to bring in over 1,500 people."
With those numbers of visitors comes revenues from hotels, restaurants and retail stores - all of which benefit the financial base of the community. Burton added that the Kentucky Big Foot expedition is set for June 26, with over 50 people already slotted to participate in that adventure. She also announced that a group researching paranormal activity is scheduled to visit London on July 9-10.
And London and Laurel County are also being highlighted across the state. Burton said Laurel Lake had been featured in the Blue Ridge Mountain magazine recently - another boost for local tourism activities.
Hiring a company to oversee the Heritage Hills banquet hall was tabled for more research, as was the proposed ASA contract. Board members discussed some of the aspects of both proposals, but tabled both for more information.
Co-executive director Kim Collier reported that a remodeling of the current tourism office is underway, showing a diagram of some changes needed. Board member Delford McKnight commented that the building needed some repairs, with board members reviewing the proposals. Collier also said a temporary maintenance person was needed while the full-time maintenance employee was out on sick leave. Board members took no action on that issue.
Burton also updated board members on the Chicken Invasion. Despite the huge increase in building supplies since the pandemic, Burton said 84 Lumber was still donating the lumber for the chicken cutouts. The Chicken Invasion allows businesses and organizations to purchase the chicken cutouts and decorate them to enter into a contest. The chickens are entered into a public judging contest at $1 per vote, and the competition is divided into categories of business and civic organizations for prizes. For more information, contact the London Laurel County Tourism Commission at (606) 878-6900.
