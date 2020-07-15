Outstanding St. Joseph employees recognized

Photo by Nita Johnson

U.S. Senator and Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, second from left, poses beside three Saint Joseph London employees who were recognized for their outstanding efforts to ensure the safety of staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pictured with McConnell are Roxanne Madon, R.N.; Duff Holcomb, childbirth educator and obstetrics; and Jeremy Asher, Med/Surg assistant.