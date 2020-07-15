Outstanding St. Joseph employees recognized

The impact that the coronavirus has had on the local community - and the hundreds of people and businesses who teamed to help frontline health care workers - was a point that CHI Saint Joseph London President John Yanes recognized during a conference at the hospital's new Medical Park on Monday.
Yanes said many organizations and persons had stepped up to help health care workers since the pandemic spread throughout the United States.
"Community leaders, businesses and the entire community has stepped forward in so many ways to lift up our team during this unprecedented time," he said. "What comes to mind is the distilleries donating hand sanitizers, restaurants delivering box lunches, sewing circles coming to together to make cloth masks. We are grateful for their overwhelming support. I admire the entire team at Saint Joseph London that has advanced the mission and responded to the call to serve."
Yanes said there were many hospital employees who went "above and beyond" as the pandemic health crisis continued in the area, naming three who made extraordinary efforts to keep staff and patients safe.
"Examples of those who went above and beyond, and I can name several but here are three examples - Duff Holcomb, childbirth educator and obstetrics, developed a highly specific work clothes for the care of COVID positive mothers," Yanes said. "She stayed abreast of recommendations from Common Spirit Health and developed standards for hospital and provided education to her colleagues and physician partners.
"Jeremy Asher serves as a care assistant in the medical surgical department and primarily focuses on the early ambulation of post-operative orthopedic patients. Jeremy provided leadership in establishing the screening processes that are used on everyone entering our facility. That includes employees, visitors and patients.
"Roxanne Madon is a nurse in our outpatient wound care program. Due to the volumes of patients during the pandemic, Roxanne volunteered to be an interim clinical supervisor in our intensive care unit where she worked alongside the critical care director to develop and implement a graphic critical care training program for nurses in our facility. She also connected with other nurses in our community with prior critical care experience and helped develop a refresher program for them should they be needed in the event of a critical surge."
Yanes said he appreciated the dedication of these three employees along with the hundreds of others who stepped up during a critical time in health care.
