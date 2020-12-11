From Lily and Keavy to East Bernstadt, people across the county are participating in the first-ever Lights Around London driving tour that highlights some of the county's most decorated homes and businesses to bring in the holiday cheer.
The driving tour launched on Saturday and will continue through Dec. 31 for those wishing to enjoy some different but festive Christmas outdoor decor this year.
Over 60 participants have registered as part of the inaugural driving tour, although the bright lights of the holiday season are not just within those signing up for the event. Those who are part of the festivities, however, range from residences and businesses from throughout London City Limits into areas of the county into the Campground, Colony, Cold Hill, Sublimity, Bush, McWhorter and Wyan Pine communities.
The tour will also offer a competition with an independent panel of judges to award those who best depict the Classic Christmas, Single Best Decoration and other awards. The public also has a voice in this competition - the Clark Griswold Traveling Trophy will be awarded to the entry receiving the most votes. Votes can be cast for $1 each, with proceeds donated to the annual Shop with a Cop of Laurel County fund that supplies clothing and a toy to less fortunate children in the community. There are several ways to cast your vote: 1. Vote digitally via Venmo:@ShopCopLondonKy and place the participant's number in comments, 2. Vote in person at London City Hall drive-through, or 3. Vote in person at London-Laurel Visitors Center next to Cheddars during business hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Make all checks payable to Shop with a Cop with the participant's number in your memo.
The Lights Around London Christmas Driving Tour is a collaboration of the City of London Tourism, London-Laurel County Tourist Commission and London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce.
For a complete list of homes and businesses included in the driving tour, visit www.lightsaroundlondon.com. Those included in the tour have a sign in their yard or business with their number displayed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.