It was a traveler's nightmare on Interstate 75 through London on Thursday when traffic came to a standstill following a semi-truck crash.
The semi-truck reportedly overturned near the northbound 42 mile marker around 7:30 a.m., according to posts on Facebook. Traffic was stopped while rescue workers responded to the scene, with some traffic exiting off Exit 41 and turning at the Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London to continue northward along U.S. 25 to Livingston.
Reports indicate that the driver of the semi-truck was airlifted from the scene.
Traffic was backed up from the 42-mile marker to Exit 38, the southbound exit for London.
No other information was available.
