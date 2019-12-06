Owens takes plea deal in 2018 assault case

A man facing a 5 to 10 year sentence for assaulting another man in July 2018 entered into a plea agreement on those charges.
Jeremy Glenn Owens, 39, of Muddy Gap Road in Manchester, pled guilty to an amended charge of first-degree wanton endangerment and operating a motor vehicle under the influence, second offense. He was recommended to serve a four-year sentence on the assault and six months in jail during a pretrial conference on Nov. 26. The two will run concurrently, giving Owens a total of four years. Sentencing is set for Jan. 9, 2020.
Owens was indicted in August 2019 on charges of second-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct, driving under the influence of intoxicants - second offense, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, license to be in possession, no insurance card and reckless driving.
Through the plea agreement, Owens sidestepped a potential 5 to 10 year sentence by having the assault charge amended to wanton endangerment, which carries a 1 to 5 year penalty. Wanton endangerment in the first degree is a Class D felony while second-degree assault is a Class C felony offense. The remaining charges against Owens are misdemeanor charges with a maximum penalty of 12 months.
The incident initiating the indictment came on July 29 when Owens dropped a female off at a residence on Kentucky Hollow Road. He then returned to the residence and reportedly struck two males with his vehicle. That prompted family members of the two victims to chase Owens down, resulting in a physical altercation.
Robert Earl Burkhart and Owens were both arrested from that fight, with Burkhart receiving treatment for cuts, lacerations and stab wounds to his face, arm and leg. Burkhart named Owens as the perpetrator in that incident. Owens was charged with disorderly conduct for hitting Burkhart with his vehicle before hitting a tree. The assault charge stemmed from Owens striking another man with the vehicle as well.
Owens was arrested on July 30, 2018 and has remained incarcerated in the Laurel County Correctional Center since that time, held under $100,000 cash bond.
