Fashion is always on the minds of women and offerings for spring and summer this year - especially hats during the Kentucky Derby season - brings out a variety of colors and designs to suit anyone's fancy.
Paperdolls in London, on South Laurel Road just before the Levi Jackson Park entrance, has a wide selection of headpieces and hats that depict the Derby season but also double duty as dressy attire for church, weddings and other special occasions.
Judy House, owner of Paperdolls Inc., is celebrating her 26th year in business and stocks her store with fashionable styles year round. House stays on top of the latest trends in clothing and accessories, offering a variety of casual, semi-formal or formal clothing to earrings, necklaces, shoes, hats and scarves. As the Kentucky Derby season approaches each year, she has an extra selection of headwear ranging from the suitable for the race day celebrations, whether it be in-person or watching from home.
House said this year's fashion trends lean toward bold, bright colors - namely those by designers Lilly Pulitzer, Trina Turk and Joseph Ribkoff.
"I think after last year, designers realized that we needed something more than the pastels. This year we're seeing vibrant colors, bold prints - bright, bold uplifting colors," she said.
Topping off many of the outfits were hats and headpieces called Fascinators - British derived styles that offer a headband rather than the traditional brimmed hat.
The knee length, tea length and maxi dresses set their own pace this year, with short sets and jumpsuits adding to the spring fashion
