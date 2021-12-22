It was once a place where sporting fans gathered to find their equipment and clothing.
Now it is a place where the finest clothing in London can be found.
The renovation of the former Lowe's Sporting Goods building has transformed from sports to style, with the location of The Copper Penny and Paperdolls in that space.
Owners Doug and Sandy Bargo invested thousands of dollars into the renovations that still feature the display windows facing North Main Street, and a freshly paved parking lot on the site of another vacant building where Lowe's Sporting Goods founder, Gene Lowe, opened his first business as a Western Auto franchise.
The Copper Penny and Paperdolls hosted an open house last week to showcase the renovated building and their increased store space, although the personalized service offered by both businesses remain intact.
The Copper Penny also houses The Wedding Shop, which focuses on wedding dresses, tuxes and other apparel reserved for the marital celebration.
Paperdolls and The Copper Penny are open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
