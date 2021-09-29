"Hometown Heroes" was the theme of this year's World Chicken Festival parade, which brought out many of the county's first responders to be highlighted this year. Among those participating were the London City Police, Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Kentucky State Police, London City Fire Department, Laurel County Fire Department and several other county fire departments, Eco-Tech, London-Laurel Rescue Squad, Ambulance Inc. and National Guard.
Mark Hensley, executive director of Laurel County Health Department, was Grand Marshal. Hensley was also chosen as the 2021 Laurel County Homecoming Man of the Year. Hensley has worked diligently to promote COVID testing and vaccinations since the pandemic hit.
The parade also featured several floats, North Laurel High School Marching Jaguar band, NLHS Cheer Team, pageant winners from World Chicken Festival pageant, Pittsburg Homecoming and Laurel County Homecoming.
