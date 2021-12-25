The winners of this year's Randy Smith's Christmas on Main parade entries were recognized during the monthly Chamber of Commerce luncheon. This year's theme echoed previous years with a continuation of "Christmas at the Movies: Part II" with several floats reflecting popular Christmas movies.
This year's parade was one of the largest in the history of the downtown nighttime parade, featuring over 2,000 participants with the parade lasting over an hour. Spectators lined the streets from in front of London Elementary School to Carnaby Square to watch this year's entourage that also featured pageant winners, first responders, both high school marching bands, the Oleika Shiner's Club with their miniature trucks, and of course, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus in their sleigh and the eight reindeer wound down the parade.
