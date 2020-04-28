LONDON -- When a local frontline worker saw the need for more personal protective equipment in her community, it was none other than her worried family members who stepped in to help.
Brandi Valentine, a paramedic in London, saw the need for more PPE during her travels on shift and before long her family soon had a mask production line up and running, producing over 500 high quality masks in just a few weeks.
Sisters Carol Kern and Barbara Reed, both of London, have numerous heath care workers in their family, and starting a mask line is one way the two women cope with the stress of the pandemic.
Reed came up with the pattern after watching numerous tutorials, taking the best information from each tutorial and finding the perfect, most effective design. Kern calls Reed the brains of the project.
While it was Reed who researched and designed the pattern, she sews too. Kern sews, Valentine gets the orders and delivers them, and other family members are pitching in wherever they are needed.
"It's been a family affair," said Kern. "From delivering, cutting out patterns, making nose pieces, everybody's pitching in.
Kern's daughter is an emergency room nurse and her son-in-law is a nurse practitioner, and she has another daughter-in-law who works in receiving at a local hospital.
"We were so terrified for our kids," said Kern. "Instead of sitting here being scared to death this gives us a way to help."
Sometimes the sisters have worked for 24 hours without stopping. They are both disabled, but this gives them a new purpose and they are passionate about it. They are not selling the masks but do accept donations of material.
The masks have been delivered to local nursing homes in the Tri-County. Having made over 500 masks in just a few weeks, they perfect their patterns as they go. The masks are offered in two different styles depending on where you want the filter to go in the mask. The masks are washed and packaged before they arrive to their destination.
Kern admitted she had never sewn before this endeavor. But she got on Amazon, ordered a sewing machine and spent an entire day taking lessons from her sister and the two took off with the project.
The mask has a filter pocket in the back and the filter goes on the inside. It includes a HEPA 1500 filter approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and adjustable nose piece.
"We get a full fit," said Kern. "We aren't allowed to say it's comparable to the N95s but we're getting a good rating when we do a test fit. There's a lot of steps we could skip but we don't to keep our masks really fantastic."
Kern said this has been such a bonding experience for her and her sister, and for the whole family really.
Kern knows it's a scary time for healthcare workers but it gives her and the members of her family great joy to help out in this way.
Anyone in need of a mask, especially frontline and essential workers, can call Kern at 606-260-1042.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.